And That's Why We Never Park Too Close To Train Tracks

Since not all train tracks are properly separated from roads or residential areas, people need to pay attention once they hear that horn in the distance.
This accident took place in Hanoi, Vietnam, when somebody was careless enough to park their vehicle way too close to the tracks. By the time they even reacted to what was happening, it was too late to do anything about it.
According to the description of the video, the driver of the small truck was "sitting on the pavement opposite to the trail," and didn't do anything when he heard the horn.
As you can see at the end of the clip, the vehicle's entire right side is almost completely destroyed. Damage includes the passenger door getting ripped open, front bumper torn apart, a broken windshield, plus the entire cab getting deformed.
It's a good thing nobody was inside the vehicle at the time, otherwise, this could have been a lot worse.