Apollo IE V12 Sounds Brutal During Official Track Testing

The Apollo Intensa Emozione (IE) is a fascinating car. From its out-of-this-world exterior and interior designs to its potent powertrain, the car promises to put the supercar manufacturer on the map.
A few weeks after the Intensa Emozione was revealed to the world, Apollo has dropped an intriguing video of the supercar undergoing track testing at the Cremona Circuit in Italy.
The company says the naturally-aspirated 6.3-liter V12 was restricted to 4,000 rpm during the tests. However, to our ears, it sounds as if it’s revving a little bit higher than that. Either way, there’s no hiding the intoxicating exhaust note, enough to make pretty much any other supercar on the planet sound like a family hatchback.
Beyond the engine, one of the most interesting things about Apollo’s latest creation is its use of a six-speed sequential transmission, rather than a heavy dual-clutch like most vehicles in its class. While this gearbox probably won’t be as refined as those DCTs, it does make the supercar sound like a true race car when shifting through the gears, particularly on downshifts.
Apollo says the vehicle’s engine delivers 769 hp and 561 lb-ft of torque at the wheels. This will reportedly result in a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) time of 2.7 seconds and a 335 km/h (208 mph) top speed.