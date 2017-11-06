Are The New Genesis 90, Lincoln Continental, And Volvo S90 Worthy Alternatives To Germany's Luxo-Barges?

German and Japanese automakers typically dominate the luxury sales chart but Roadshow recently decided to check out alternative sedans from Genesis, Lincoln, and Volvo.
While they may not have the cachet of BMW or Mercedes, the Genesis 90, Lincoln Continental, and Volvo S90 have plenty to offer and cost significantly less than cars like the 7-Series and S-Class - though to be fair, despite their bigger size, they are mostly considered rivals to the 5-Series and E-Class.
Kicking things off is the G90 which stickered for $71,550. It comes equipped with a 3.3-liter V6 that produces 365 hp (272 kW) and 376 lb-ft (509 Nm) of torque. Thanks to all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission, the car can "hustle" while also emitting a pleasant exhaust note. Despite having an upscale interior with tons of space, the car was knocked for not having a touchscreen infotainment system and not supporting Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.
The Lincoln Continental wasn't much cheaper as it cost $70,940. That seems pretty pricey for a Lincoln sedan but the car features a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine that develops 400 hp (298 kW) and 400 lb-ft (541 Nm) of torque. Despite being the most powerful sedan in the test, the reviewers noted the car isn't "jaw dropping fast" and is the only one in the group to have a six-speed automatic transmission. However, there's still a lot to like as the car comes loaded with technology and has tons of rear seat legroom.
The Volvo S90 was the cheapest of the three and cost around $66,000. Unfortunately, the model came with a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder which was deemed unrefined. The engine was also the least powerful with 316 hp (235 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque but, on the bright side, it returns 22 mpg city and 31 mph highway.
That bad news doesn't stop there as review notes sport mode ruins the driving experience and the optional 20-inch wheels result in a bad ride. The interior is also the smallest of the three models and the infotainment system was slow.
In the end, the G90 came out on top as it has a good combination of performance, comfort, and space.