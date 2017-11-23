Aria Unveiling Mysterious Sports Car On November 30

Aria Group, the company behind an incredibly-sexy mid-engine Corvette concept, has just teased its latest car project.
Dubbed the Aria FXE, the vehicle will premiere on November 30th at the LA Auto Show and while no details about the concept are known, this teaser previews what seems to be a very promising design.
Key design standouts are a set of slim LED taillights, a brake light at the base of the glass engine cover, and a light blue or silver paint finish. Bold wheel arches and aggressive wing mirrors are also visible.
Now, there are some design similarities to their previous concept from earlier this year, which had Corvette-like features and a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 drivetrain, putting down 650 HP and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. However, since we might be looking at something entirely different, it's almost impossible to anticipate what it could do performance-wise.
Stay tuned for more about the Aria FXE in the coming week.