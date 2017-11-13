Armytrix Turns Volume Up On 4-Cylinder W205 C-Class

If you own a Mercedes-Benz C200 or a C250 and always thought they could use a more ferocious soundtrack, Armytrix has just the thing.
Neither of the previously-mentioned C-Class models is particularly loud on its own merit. Naturally, that's because their four-cylinder engines weren't exactly designed to leave you in awe when you're flooring the throttle.
The C200, powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-pot has just 184 PS at its disposal, whereas the C250, using the same engine, sends 211 PS to its rear wheels. To be fair, the latter isn't necessarily slow, being able to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.6 seconds.
Yet, a proper after-market exhaust system should do wonders for either of these cars, as shown here in this video. After fitting this C-Class with an Armytrix exhaust system, the car went from being relatively muted to crackling like a mad hot hatch as soon as those valves opened.
We still wouldn't call it loud, but it should definitely draw more attention to itself on the road, even at low revs.