Artsy Video Shows Audi RS6 Avant Performance's Brutal Side

There may be a new Audi A6 coming our way soon, together with an even wilder RS6 Avant, but the current iteration still holds its ground.
And we're not even talking about extreme tuned examples we see on the drag strip, but rather a stock RS6 Performance edition, fitted only with an optional Akrapovic exhaust system, from Audi Sport.
Shot in an artsy way by Auditography in Malmo, Sweden, the film showcases the super estate that hides its brutal power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8, under a super practical and roomy body with elegant lines.
Total output stands at 605PS (597hp) and 750Nm (553lb-ft), which allows it to reach 100km/h (62mph) from a standstill in just 3.7sec. Top speed is electronically limited to 250km/h (155mph), but it can be lifted to 280km/h (174mph), with the optional dynamic package.
It can do this while claiming to consume an average of 9.6 l/100 km (24.5 US mpg / 29 UK mpg), as estimated by the manufacturer, while emitting 223 g/km of CO2. Not bad for a car that's almost 5 years old, right?