Aston Martin 'Furia' Burns Hotter Than Any Other Hatchback

If you like hot hatchbacks but you only want the very best, what you can do in the real world is purchase something like an Audi RS3 or a Mercedes-AMG A45.
Both of them will hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in a little over 4.0 seconds, and for something that's not classified as a supercar, it's a pretty "super" achievement.
But what if we could do better? To answer that question, we need to move over to the virtual world, where this V8-powered Aston Martin Furia by Bekim Ajvazi reigns supreme.
According to its designer, it's powered by an AMG-sourced 4.0-liter V8 engine, which is what you'll find under the hood of the entry-level DB11 in real life, where it sends 510 PS (503 HP) and 695 Nm (513 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels.
As you can see, the design of the Furia makes this more of a sketch rather than something that you could see in concept form. For a hatchback, it's definitely very sleek and sporty, while the rear end looks properly menacing with those chunky quad-pipes and the large diffuser.
We're most impressed with the interior though, which looks stylish and is covered in leather and carbon fiber. Oh and if you look close, you'll see that it's got a manual gearbox, so, how cool is that?