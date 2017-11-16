Aston Martin Teases Track-Focused Valkyrie AMR Pro

The all-new Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro is the British marque's track hypercar that will make you forget about Ferrari's FXX K and McLaren's P1 GTR.
Developed in collaboration with Red Bull Advanced Technologies and AF Racing, only 25 units of this track beast will be made, and all of them have been spoken for already, with deliveries to commence in 2020.
The most striking differences over the street-legal version of the Aston Martin Valkyrie are found on the outside, where "all the aerodynamic surfaces have been revised in the pursuit of significantly increased downforce", in Aston's own words.
Larger front and rear wing elements have been added, and the Valkyrie AMR Pro now sits on 18-inch front and rear wheels, smaller than the road car, which are shod in Michelin racing tires made to the same specification as those used by LMP1 cars in the WEC.
A significant amount of weight has been saved by removing the heater/de-mister blower and infotainment screens, and adding a polycarbonate windscreen and side windows, while using a lighter construction of the carbon fiber bodywork. Additionally, the exhaust system is also lighter, as are some suspension components, and the brakes are race-spec carbon-carbon.
The result is a very capable track hypercar that can sustain cornering forces in excess of 3.3G, and braking deceleration of more than 3.5G.
Aston Martin has also fiddled with the Valkyrie AMR Pro's naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter Cosworth-made V12 engine, but they have yet to release the official specs. They do say, however, that it develops more power and torque than the street-legal version.
Thanks to these upgrades, Aston states that the Valkyrie AMR Pro can achieve lap times to rival those of a modern F1 or LMP1 car. Now, since driving it won't exactly be easy, the automaker will provide owners with access to the same facilities as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing's F1 drivers, including time in the simulator, professional on-track tuition, and programs to improve their physical fitness.