Aston Martin's Next Vanquish To Rival Ferrari 812

Aston Martin’s next-generation Vanquish will hit the market next year and according to company boss Andy Palmer, directly rival the Ferrari 812 Superfast.
Development of the new Vanquish has been ongoing for a number of months and is in its final stages. Discussing the car with Autocar, Palmer described it as “bloody good.” To rival the Ferrari 812, it better be incredibly good.
Sitting at the heart of the Vanquish will be the brand’s familiar 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine. However, power will have to increase substantially over the 600 hp offered by the DB11. In fact, if Aston wants the Vanquish to rival the Ferrari in terms of performance, the V12 will almost certainly have to deliver over 700 hp.
“The majority of product investment [for Vanquish] is finished. What’s left is preparation of manufacturing the car rather than preparation of the car itself. We are making more prototypes to make sure we’ve got production ready to go,” Palmer revealed.
Although the new Vanquish will be underpinned by the same platform as the DB11, Aston Martin will make it significantly faster through turns thanks to added downforce and overhauled suspension.
Until deliveries of the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar commence, the Vanquish will be the marque’s range-topping vehicle.