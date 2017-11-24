Aston Says The DBX Will Be "Beautiful" And Have A Unique Character

Aston Martin is confident that the upcoming DBX SUV will be both beautiful and unique from the brand’s existing models.
Speaking to Car Advice about the vehicle, Aston Martin vice president and chief creative officer, Marek Reichman, revealed his confidence in the SUV’s design.
“Can and will it be beautiful? Yes, because of that proportion. Will it look like an Aston Martin? Yes.
“Will it look like a DB11? No. Like a Vantage? No. It has its own character as an Aston Martin,” Reichman said.
The designer says the Valkyrie hypercar, co-developed with Red Bull, has allowed the British marque to stretch its design DNA to previously unexplored levels.
It isn’t just the automaker’s bold new design direction that will allow the DBX to look the part.
“It’s our platform, therefore it’s our proportion. So it’s not an Audi Q7 with a Bentley face, it’s not a Volkswagen with a Porsche face – I know it [the Cayenne] came out as a Porsche but it started as a VW,” Reichman added.