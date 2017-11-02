At Least Three Dead After Fuel Tanker Explodes In Toronto Crash

At least three people have been killed in a terrifying Toronto pileup on Toronto’s Highway 400.
At approximately 11:30 pm on Tuesday night, a transport truck smashed into the rear of another truck stuck in a line of traffic. This resulted in a devastating pileup that included two fully loaded tanker trucks, both of which explored, sending huge fireballs into the air, CBC reports.
Police have yet to identify the three victims but Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the Ontario Provincial Police’s highway safety division said inattentive driving was likely the cause of the crash.
“Potentially, an inattentive vehicle — potentially a fuel tanker approaching northbound to slow or stopped traffic, smashed into the back of the queued traffic. The vehicles are completely destroyed, melted into the asphalt,” he said.
According to OPP commissioner J.V.N. Hawkes, the scene looked like Armageddon.
“It's something I have never seen in my life ... absolutely catastrophic. Twisted, tangled metal, unrecognizable debris and sadly deceased people in those vehicles as we speak,” he told reporters.
It took firefighters approximately three hours to extinguish the flames.
