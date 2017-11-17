Audi Q5 Gets Long Wheelbase Version Exclusively For China

Audi has made a long wheelbase variant of the Q5, and they're going to offer it in China from the first quarter of next year.
The images reveal that the Q5L doesn’t appear to be any different than the rest of the family, except for the slightly longer roofline and rear fenders.
According to CarNewsChina, the premium compact SUV's wheelbase has increased by 8.8cm, or 3.47in, which results in additional legroom on the rear bench, something very much appreciated by Chinese customers.
Powering the new Audi Q5 L will probably be the 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol unit, which comes in two outputs, with 190 and 250 horsepower, with the latter available with four-wheel drive.
The local media doesn’t have much to say about Audi's latest model that's aimed exclusively at the People's Republic, except that its starting price will be roughly 380,000 yuan, which equals to $57,297 at today's exchange rates.
This sum could land you a new Audi S5 Coupe in the United States, or a Q7, as these can be had from $54,600 and $49,900, respectively, on our side of the pond.