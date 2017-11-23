Audi R8 Spyder Is Even More Enjoyable Than The Coupe

If you'd rather enjoy open-top motoring, then instead of the Coupe you'll go for the Spyder version, which works very well as an everyday driver, as CarBuyer pointed out in their review of the base, 540 HP version.
Inside, everything feels very familiar, as most controls come from other Audis. There are some very good quality materials, standard equipment is generous and it includes the virtual cockpit as well, and you also get enough storage spaces for a car in this segment.
Take it out for a short spin and you will find that it simply grips to the road, has impressive amounts of power and a great gearbox. Moreover, with the roof up, the R8 Spyder is almost as relaxing to drive as the Coupe.
Still, there are some downsides with the £140,000 ($185,778) German supercar, such as the interior, which doesn’t feel that special, the steering isn’t as sharp as you would expect and the brake pedal is too mushy.
You can find the rest about Audi's open-top supercar by hitting the "play" button in the video that follows right after the jump.