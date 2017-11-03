Audi Recalls Nearly 5,000 A8s Fitted With A V8 TDI Due To Increased Emissions

The latest episode the Dieselgate saga involves Audi recalling 4,997 A8s in Europe fitted with a V8 TDI engine to update their software after founding out they too emitted too much nitrogen oxide.
The affected models belong to the previous generation A8 and were built between September 2013 and August 2017, with 3,660 of them located in Germany.
Following an extensive internal technical investigation, Audi reported its findings directly to Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) which then authorized the recall.
Audi will have the software ready for install in the first quarter of 2018, following comprehensive winter testing to make sure that the update will have no negative effects on fuel consumption or performance.
“Among other things, the update should ensure that after cold starts, the engine more quickly reaches optimal operating conditions for the exhaust-gas treatment system so that its emissions are improved in real driving conditions,” the company said in a press release.