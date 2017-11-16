Audi SQ5 Gets The ABT Treatment, Comes With 425HP

ABT Sportsline continue to upgrade various Audi models, and their latest work revolves around the SQ5.
The range-topping version of the premium compact SUV is already powerful, as it makes 354PS (349hp) and 500Nm (369lb-ft) of torque straight from the factory.
However, after paying a visit to ABT, this Audi SQ5 is good for 425PS (419hp) and 550Nm (406lb-ft) of torque. The output may seem familiar to some, and they're not wrong, because it's identical to the ABT-tuned Audi S5 Coupe and Cabriolet models, which share the same 3.0-liter TFSI engine.
Now, since the German tuning firm wasn’t satisfied with the way the stock Audi SQ5 looked, they fitted their example with a more aggressive body kit. This includes a new front bumper, tweaked grille, larger side skirts, and roof-mounted spoiler, in addition to some carbon fiber trim.
A lowered suspension is also part of the offerings, along with the 20-inch alloy wheels, and real exhaust tips that replace the fake ones that equip the stock vehicle, integrated into the flashy diffuser.