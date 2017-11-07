Audi SQ7 And Panamera 4S D Out To Prove Diesels Are Still Cool

We're a little over two years away from the 2020s and the automotive world has already planned its shift to fully-electric vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems.
Fallout from VW's Dieselgate scandal has effected pretty much all diesel-powered cars in the world as many consumers tend to view these cars a lot differently than before.
Still, from a purely performance related standpoint, you can still have plenty of fun behind the wheel of a diesel, as long as it's got sufficient power and torque to haul its own mass around with haste.
Starting with the Audi SQ7, it's powered by a 4.0-liter diesel V8, good for 435 PS and a whooping 900 Nm (663 lb-ft) of torque. In a straight line, it will hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.8 seconds, which is as good as an E92 BMW M3.
As for the Porsche Panamera 4S Diesel, its 4.0-liter V8 churns out a bit less power and torque, at 422 PS and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft), yet since this is a lighter car, it will sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds - make that 4.3 seconds if you get the Sport Chrono Pack.
Anyone daring enough to bet on the Audi SUV?