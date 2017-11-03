Aussie Girl Treats Car Like Dance Pole Outside Nightclub

Suffice to say, this woman's friends should have done a better job of making sure she didn't do anything silly during their night out.
Having a pedestrian walk in front of your car, let alone someone who may have had a few too many to drink, can be pretty irritating, especially if they all of a sudden start dancing.
Of course, there's dancing, and then there's "dancing". At least the lads in the car were nice enough to thank her for her efforts at the end.
Well, it's better to see lighthearted dashcam video every once in a while, since not all car-related incidents end in tears.
Next time, though, she should really save those moves for the dance floor, or at least somewhere more private where there's no traffic...