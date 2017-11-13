Aventador-Based Kode 0 Stops By Jay Leno’s Garage

Ken Okuyama’s latest creation, called the Kode 0, might look like something out of a sci-fi film but it’s actually a proper, road-legal supercar specifically made for a customer.
Okuyama took inspiration from the supercars of the past, trying to create a clean wedge-shaped supercar like the original Lamborghini Countach.
The Kode 0 is based on the Lamborghini Aventador but the bodywork employs some really clever ideas that completely change the proportions of the donor vehicle and making it truly unique.
The powertrain however remains completely stock, meaning a 6.5-liter V12 with 700PS and 690Nm of torque, mated to a single-clutch gearbox. Given the lighter bodywork, the Kode 0 should be quicker than a standard Aventador but hard figures was never the point of this creation.
Ken Okuyama brings the very impressive Kode 0 to Jay Leno’s Garage, giving us some really juicy details.