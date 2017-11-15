Baby You Can Drive Paul's Aston And Ringo's Mini

If you love the Beatles as much as you love cars, your opportunity to secure your dream ride is coming up in just a couple of weeks.
Consigned to Bonhams' auction in London on December 2 are two cars owned by famous members of the Fab Four: an Aston Martin once owned by Paul McCartney, and a Mini Cooper that was Ringo Starr's.
The 1964 Aston Martin DB5 was purchased new from the factory and registered first to his accounting firm and then to Paul McCartney himself. It was originally painted Sierra Blue with a black interior, and fitted with a long list of options and special equipment – not least of them the dashboard record player.
The Aston has passed through several hands since McCartney parted with it, including those of noted collector and broadcaster Chris Evans (of Top Gear fame). It has since undergone an exhaustive four-year restoration process that's brought it up past the condition in which it left the factory, including an upgraded engine bored out from 4.0 liters to 4.2, with output rising from 282 hp to 315,
It's also been repainted in silver and reupholstered in a deep Mulberry red. Bonhams expects it will sell for between £1,250,000 and £1,500,000 (or about $1.6-2 million at current exchange rates).
Too rich for your blood? The same auction will also feature a highly customized Mini Cooper commissioned by Ringo Starr and valued at £90,000-120,000 ($118-157k). Richard Starkey (as Ringo was christened) had the Mini enlarged to accommodate his drum kit, and appointed to Rolls-Royce levels of luxury with two-tone Regal Red and silver paint, sunroof, walnut interior trim, and more. It even has the taillights from a Volkswagen Beetle, somewhat ironically.
Described as the “Rolls-Royce of Minis,” Ringo's ride has been owned by the same family since 1977. It's appeared on Top Gear, traveled as part of the Beatle City exhibition, and won the coveted Cartier Style et Luxe award at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 1998.
The Bond Street Sale is set to take place on December 2, but you can check out photos now (courtesy of Bonhams) in the galleries below.