Base Honda Civic Is Surprisingly Fun If You Can Live With Its Looks

With the Type R getting all the attention, it’s easy to forget that, in order for the Type R to become one of the class-leading hot hatches in the market, Honda had to significantly raise the bar for the regular Civic, too.
Based on a new chassis that’s 52 percent more rigid than before, the 10th generation Honda Civic is bigger than ever and features a multilink rear suspension for a more surefooted and sporty handling.
Euro-spec models are available with a turbocharged 127hp 1.0-liter three-cylinder unit and a 179hp 1.5-liter four-cylinder unit, while those who prefer diesel Honda has them covered with their new 120hp 1.6-liter engine.
Perhaps the most challenging feature of the new Civic is the way it looks as not everyone likes design features such as the fake air outlets on the rear bumper.
So, does the base Civic retain any of the talents of the Type R? Watch Carwow’s latest video to find out.