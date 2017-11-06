Beak-Less 2018 Acura RLX Facelift Priced From $54,900

Acura's 2018 RLX sports sedan will be arriving in U.S. showrooms November 7, featuring new styling and a simplified high-spec two model lineup.
The RLX P-AWS starts from $54,900 minus the $965 destination charge, whereas the flagship RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD now starts from $61,900, minus the charge, and yet it's $4,050 less than the outgoing model with Advance Package.
Acura is also making two new premium exterior paint options available for the first time on the RLX (Brilliant Red Metallic and Majestic Black Pearl), while the car's new seats are available in a rich Espresso leather.
Aside from the new diamond pentagon grille, the 2018 Acura RLX comes with a more sculpted hood, new wheel designs, newly designed LED taillights, exposed dual exhaust finishers and a gloss black rear diffuser.
Both RLX versions feature AcuraWatch as standard, which comes with Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist and Road Departure Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning.
The flagship Sport Hybrid model also includes a head-up display, premium Krell Audio System with 14 speakers, Surround View Camera, front and rear parking sensors, LED fog lights, remote engine start, ventilated and heated front seats, heated rear outboard seats, heated steering wheel and more, all standard.