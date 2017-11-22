Bentley Bentayga Field Sports By Mulliner Is The Ultimate Hunting Tool

Bentley and luxury shotgun maker Purdey have teamed up to create the Bentayga Field Sports by Mulliner.
Billed as the "ultimate field sports lifestyle accessory," the one-off model is essentially a standard Bentayga which has been equipped with a custom storage unit that is constructed out of leather and aluminum. The sliding storage unit features an assortment of different compartments which can hold shotgun shells, binoculars, and ear muffs. The compartment is lockable and also includes a humidor as well as several different drink holders and a flask.
Since the crossover was designed for hunting, the Bentayga Field Sports by Mulliner comes with a leather-trimmed case which can hold two shotguns. The case rests on top of the storage unit and fits in between the rear seats.
Since Purdey also specializes in high-end fashion, the model has an "exquisite" bag that holds a waistcoat, a waterproof cape, and a field coat. It also houses gaiters, shoes, and an overnight bag.
Bentley declined to mention performance specifications but the model likely features a twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 engine that produces 600 hp (447 kW) and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. It enables the standard Bentayga to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.0 seconds before hitting a top speed of 187 mph (301 km/h).