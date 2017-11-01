Bentley Bentayga Plugs Into Porsche's Cayenne S E-Hybrid Powertrain

The greenest version of the Bentley Bentayga will use, as you'd expect, a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and it was spied testing on and around the Nurburgring.
Expected to enter production next year, not long after the new-gen Continental GT will arrive at dealers, the Bentley Bentayga PHEV won't get any notable styling changes over the rest of the family, except for the addition of a charging port.
Things will remain familiar inside too, as users will still get to enjoy the luxury materials and gizmos that Bentley has gotten us used to. However, these will be joined by an EV mode button, located underneath the ignition button, as the video posted below reveals, which will turn the internal combustion engine off, thus allowing the SUV to run on electricity alone.
Sources have revealed that Bentley is using the 3.0-liter supercharged V8 gasoline engine and electric motor, backed up by a lithium-ion battery pack. If this sounds familiar, you're not wrong, because it's the same recipe as the one found on the Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid, where it makes a combined output of 416PS (410hp) and 590Nm (435lb-ft) of torque.