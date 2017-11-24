Bentley Birkin EV Is A Futuristic Coupe That Pays Homage To The 1920s

Even though this may not look like a regular Bentley at first, it does sort of remind us of the EXP10 Concept, in a subtle way.
The design seems to follow the so-called "less is more" philosophy, as the wide grille at the front is positioned almost at wheel-level, giving the car a rather unique character - as do the chunky pop-out rear wing and intricate rear diffuser.
Its designer, Ignacio Mallku, says that the Birkin EV Sports Coupe would be part of Bentley's futuristic Sport Luxury segment, meant to seat just two people.
Unfortunately the cabin itself didn't get sketched, but we can see the seats inside, thanks to those forward-sliding doors being open in one of the images.
This concept was named after Tim Birkin, one of the Bentley Boys from the 1920s, who managed to win at Le Mans twice during his motorsport career.