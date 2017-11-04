Bentley Mulsanne Impaled By Guardrail During Crash

Are you in the market for a used 2011 Bentley Mulsanne? This one here is being auctioned off, but you'll have to mind the accessory.
While we can only imagine what could have led to this accident taking place, what we know for certain is that this $300,000+ luxury car must have impacted that guardrail really, really hard.
The damage was done exclusively to the right side of the car, as the long piece of metal pierced the Bentley from front to back, entering the cabin compartment and even dislodging the rear seat.
Still, if you want to try your hand at getting it up and running again, you can find more details about the car on Copart, where it's getting auctioned off to the highest bidder. The starting bid was set for $13,100, which is less than the car's optional iPad Picnic Tables.
Also, it doesn't seem as though any airbags went off, which is both good and bad, depends on how you look at it.
H/T to Jacek!