Black And Blue Bugatti Chiron Lands In The U.S.

As customer deliveries of the Bugatti Chiron ramp up, a staggering black and blue example has landed on U.S. soil.
Purchased through St. Louis Motorcars, this Chiron is one of the most interesting we’ve laid eyes on, all because of the intriguing two-tone bodywork.
While many Chiron’s feature two-tone paint finishes, they typically have the front half painted in one color and the rear half in a different color. Instead of going down a similar route, the owner of this Chiron had the vast majority of the exterior painted black. Then, blue accents have been applied to the horseshoe grille surround, front bumper, side skirts, the car’s C-shaped signature line, and the rear bumper. Oh yeah, there are also a set of blue wheels which we think detract from the rest of the car.
Nevertheless, the interior of this Chiron, just like every other, is a thing of beauty. Most surfaces are finished either in black leather or carbon fiber but there is also a range of aluminum accents and grey stitching.