Black Ferrari Enzo Looks Like A Million Bucks, Is Worth A Lot More

Seeing a car like the iconic Ferrari Enzo on the street is so much more special than seeing it in a showroom, mainly because you can properly gauge its stance and proportions next to regular, everyday cars.
This shiny black example was spotted in Paris earlier this week by Autogespot user Fanbuga75, and we have to say, it looks immaculate, especially for a car that's at least 13 years old, as production ceased in 2004.
In case anyone needs a refresher course in what's so special about the Enzo and why it sells for way over $2 million today, we'll gladly remind you about its carbon-fiber body construction, electro-hydraulic F1 transmission, composite brakes, active aero and of course, the 6.0-liter V12 engine.
Accelerating in an Enzo means putting down 660 PS (651 HP) and 657 Nm (485 lb-ft) of torque, helping you reach 60 mph (96 km/h) in just over 3 seconds and 100 mph (160 km/h) in 6.6 seconds.
As for its looks, the Enzo has split opinions. Once it was even named as one of the "Fifty Ugliest Cars of the Past 50 Years," yet that's rather subjective, and we think it looks better in black than the traditional Ferrari red - but that's just us...