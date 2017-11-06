Blue And White Rolls-Royce Wraith Is Bespoke To Its Core

While it's true that lots if not most Rolls-Royce Wraiths feature two-tone exteriors, sometimes we come across certain models that make the absolute best of it.
This Wraith, pictured here at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in Abu Dhabi, is wearing a Salamanca Blue with English White body, while the interior has been adorned in Cobalto Blue with a Seashell contrast.
Actually, the interior technically features a tri-tone theme, since the Blue and the Seashell are joined by dark surfaces - the dashboard, center console, steering wheel. It's quite fetching, as long as you don't mind the color combinations.
Also worth noting is the wheels' Salamanca Blue center and contrasting English White stripes making the car's strong shoulder line stand out even more.
As for what the Wraith can do when it's not sitting around looking crazy expensive, well, it puts a 6.6-liter twin turbo V12 unit to use, sending 632 PS (624 HP) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox.