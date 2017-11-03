BMW 3-Series E90 Wants To Be A Bad Boy With Z-Performance Wheels

Ever since the BMW 3-Series from the E90/E91/E91/E93 generation went into production some 13 years ago, tuners and wheel makers alike have rolled out countless aftermarket upgrades.
Most of them come in contrast with the optional OEM parts, and are quite flashy, while others suit the premium compact models like a glove. So, where do these Z-Performance wheels fit in?
We would be tempted to say, on the 'flashy' side, and it's not hard to see why, as the car that wears them has a black look, while the rims are finished in 'Royal Blue'. Designed in Austria, with a TUV certification, they are 8.5x19- and 9.5x19-inch in size, front and rear, respectively, and have a plain six-spoke design.
Digging through Z-Performance's website reveals that the concave wheels are from the ZP.10 set, which can also be had in a variety of other finishes, including a very stylish Black Chrome, for which you'll have to pay at least €1,440 ($1,676) per set.