BMW 340i Touring M Performance Is The Closest Thing To An Estate M3

Since BMW has yet to make an M3 using the 3-Series estate, cars like this 340i Touring with M blood running through its veins are as close as you can get to one.
You don't have to speak Swedish in order to realize this car, for sale on Wayke, is absolutely loaded with just about everything BMW can squeeze into a 3-Series. Considering the spec, the car should have cost 903,470 krona, which is roughly $107,000, however the price was set to 799,000 kr, or $95,000.
This 340i xDrive Touring has a lot going for it. Not only does it feature an M Performance power and sound kit, but it also has M Performance brakes, 20" wheels, rear wing, carbon fiber mirrors, Alcantara-rich interior (including the steering wheel, handbrake, armrest), carbon fiber gear lever and center console, LED door lights and quite a lot more.
As for performance, the 340i comes with 326 PS (321 HP) and 450 Nm (331 lb-ft) of torque out of the factory. This car however, thanks to the power kit, has 360 PS (355 HP) and 500 Nm (368 lb-ft) of torque that's enough to get it from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in under 5 seconds.