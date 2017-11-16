BMW 850i And M8 Roar During Track Testing

A pair of prototypes for the upcoming BMW 850i and M8 have been filmed testing at the Nurburgring. Of the duo, it is certainly the impending M8 that will leave BMW enthusiasts sweating and for good reason.
The car is expected to adopt the same running gear as the latest M5, meaning a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine with 600 hp and roughly 553 lb-ft of torque. Like the M5, the M8 should also receive an advanced all-wheel drive system with an option to turn the two-door into a tire-smoking, rear-wheel drive monster at the press of a button.
As for the second 8-Series prototype, it is reportedly the 850i but its identity is a little harder to verify. Nonetheless, it too should feature a V8 with forced-induction and somewhere in the region of 500 hp.
A reveal date for the 8-Series range, including the M8, can be expected for March’s Geneva Motor Show.