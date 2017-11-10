You Can Virtually Explore BMW’s New X2 With Microsoft’s HoloLens

BMW and Microsoft have teamed up to create a unique promotional experience to celebrate the launch of the X2.
The promotion centers on a mixed reality application called the BMW X2 Holo Experience. It runs on the Microsoft HoloLens and allows users to experience "fun challenges" such as guiding the crossover out of a maze or giving the model a unique paint job.
The X2 Holo Experience will be available at select BMW dealerships as well as private events and BMW brand experience centers. Visitors will be able to take a holographic selfie with the car and then take a test drive of the real model.
According to BMW communications boss Uwe Dreher, “The X2 will appeal to a relatively new, young and digitally-savvy target group that is also looking for unique and contemporary experiences from communications. The Holo Experience delivers the desired technical wow-effect, which we hope will maximize our appeal to this target group in a fun and entertaining way, using innovative technology.”
The BMW X2 was unveiled last month and it resembles a large hatchback instead of a traditional crossover. In Europe, the model will be offered with a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder engine that develops 192 PS (141 kW) and 280 Nm (206 lb-ft) of torque as well as a 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel with outputs of 190 PS (140 kW) and 231 PS (170 kW).
U.S. customers can look forward to a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder producing 228 hp (170 kW) and 258 lb-ft (349 Nm) of torque.