BMW Bringing New Electrified Model At LA Show, Likely The i8 Roadster

BMW seems to have put an end to reports surrounding the time and place of the i8 Roadster's presentation by announcing a new electrified model for the 2017 LA Auto Show.
Part of the brand's commitment to offer 25 green cars by 2025, with 12 of those models to have zero-emission powertrains, the new BMW i8 Roadster will be based on its facelifted coupe sibling, bar the folding soft top.
Technically, it will remain identical to the regular i8, but it has been suggested that its battery capacity might double, from 7.1 to 14kWh. This means that the current electric range will be significantly improved, likely rising from 23 miles (37km), to over 40 miles (64km). Moreover, the entire powertrain is believed to be slightly updated as well, making a combined output of near 400hp.
Joining the i8 Roadster on the showroom floor will be the BMW i Vision Dynamics, an electric four-door Grand Coupe that can accelerate from 0 to 60mph (96km/h) in 4.0 seconds, and reach a top speed of 120mph (193km/h), while boasting a range of 373 miles (600km).
The MINI Electric Concept will also celebrate its North American premier in LA, alongside the BMW i3s. Other vehicles made by the BMW Group set to shine under the spotlight in the City of Angels are the newly-unveiled M3 CS, 8-Series Concept, X7 iPerformance Concept, M5, and 6-Series Gran Turismo, which is offered locally from $69,700, in the 640i xDrive specification.