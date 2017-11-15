BMW Considering A New X8, Might Be Launched Around 2020

BMW recently filed a trademark for the iX8 moniker and that has fueled rumors the company is working on a new crossover to slot above the 2019 X7.
While nothing is official, Autocar is claiming the model will be launched around 2020 and be positioned as a competitor to the Audi Q8 and Range Rover.
That seems to be speculation at the moment but BMW’s head of development confirmed the model was under consideration as "The sector is growing fast, so there will be opportunity." Klaus Fröhlich went on to say “There is room for [an] X8, especially in markets like China, but there are no decisions yet."
The publication went on to say the company is considering a number of different ideas for the X8 but the model would likely ride on the same platform that underpins the X7. While the X4 and X6 have coupe-inspired styling, it appears BMW is debating whether the X8 should follow the same philosophy or become a long-wheelbase version of the X7. The latter route would is similar to what Cadillac, Lincoln, and Range Rover do with both standard and long-wheelbase versions of their flagship SUV.
Regardless of which direction the company goes, it is believed the X8 would only be offered with a four- or five seat interior. This decision would put a lot of emphasis on passenger comfort and designers would likely reinforce this idea by adding premium materials and high-tech toys such as an advanced rear seat entertainment system.
If the model is eventually approved, it will likely be offered with an assortment of different powertrains. Nothing is official but possible choices include everything from a plug-in hybrid variant with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine to a range-topping model with a twin-turbo 6.6-liter V12.