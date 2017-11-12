BMW E30 Hillclimber Has E46 M3 Engine Revving To 9,600 RPM

When you combine a BMW E30 with a tuned E46 M3 engine revving to 9,600 rpm, the results are truly phenomenal, as this video proves.
This E30 competes in the Lebanese Hillclimb Championship and absolutely dominates the rear-wheel drive class. It’s not hard to see why.
Sitting beneath the featherweight bodywork of the 3-Series is the S54 straight-six engine out of the E46 M3. However, this powertrain has been heavily upgraded, destroked, delivers 440 hp and now revs to a mesmerizing 9,600 rpm. It is also one of the best sounding six-cylinders we’ve ever heard.
Filmed here at a couple of stages during this year’s championship, the car looks like the perfect package to fire up twisting roads with pin-point precision. The driver, Naoum Oneissy, is also able to extract the most out of the car by expertly reaching the limits of its grip and staying there.