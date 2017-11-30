BMW i Vision Dynamics Concept Visits Tesla Model 3 County

By bringing the i Vision Dynamics concept to the 2017 LA Auto Show, BMW has given Tesla engineers a chance to take a closer look at a potential Model 3 rival.
Even though BMW has yet to officially confirm the production version of the i Vision Dynamics, it's safe to say they have no choice but to throw their hat in the ring and offer a mass-production 4-door EV of their own.
What they have said about this concept is that it could accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in under four seconds, hit a top speed of over 124 mph (200 km/h) and offer a range of 373 miles (600 km).
Compare it to the Tesla Model 3 and despite these numbers being preliminary, you'd be hard pressed to call it inferior. Aesthetically though, you could make a case for the i Vision Dynamics looking, well, more dynamic than the Model 3 - but again, we'll have to see how the concept's design will evolve once it's ready for production.
Overall, we hope to see this car on the road as soon as possible, if only to admire its slim LED headlights, faux yet imposing grille, and three-dimensional taillights.