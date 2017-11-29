BMW i8 Roadster Teased, Debuts Later Today

It took BMW some 5 years to take the i8 Concept Spyder and turn it into a production model, but now it's finally ready, and it will debut at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, in just a few hours.
Teased one last time ahead of its official unveiling, the second member of the i8 family, after the Coupe, reveals its LED headlight design, but the main feature that will set it apart from its fixed-roof sibling is the electrically operated folding soft top.
We still don’t know anything official about its powertrain, but it's expected to remain identical to the BMW i8, although some sources that it could benefit from a larger battery capacity, of 14kWh, instead of the current 7.1kWh one. If that's the case, then its zero-emission driving range will rise to over 40 miles (64km).
It will also be interesting to see whether the new BMW i8 Roadster will continue to be offered with the two cramped rear seats that are found on the i8 Coupe, or if it will come solely as a two-seater, but happily, we won't have to wait that long to find out.