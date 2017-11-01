BMW i8 Roadster To Finally Premiere At LA Auto Show

The long-awaited BMW i8 Roadster will premiere at the LA Auto Show later this month, BMW Blog reports.
While the world doesn’t yet know if the car will be dubbed the i8 Roadster or the i8 Spyder, we do know it will come standard with a folding soft top and benefit from all the updated design elements of the facelifted i8 coupe, also set to arrive soon.
BMW refused to comment on the possibility of the car debuting in Los Angeles but even still, previous intel suggests that it won’t just be the car’s design that distinguishes it from the i8 we’re familiar with. In fact, the car’s battery capacity will be doubled to approximately 14-kWh, therefore improving the current 23-mile (37 km) all-electric range.
Thankfully, the droptop i8 will retain the butterfly doors of the coupe.