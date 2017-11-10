BMW M2 Competition Comes To Life With Realistic Renderings

If the rumors are correct, BMW will soon replace the M2 with an even more powerful version, dubbed the M2 Competition.
Unsurprisingly, the German automaker has yet to acknowledge the existence of such a car but our spy photographers have snapped it testing on multiple occasions. We’ve also learnt that it will ditch the single-turbo 3.0-liter N55 six-cylinder of the ‘regular’ M2 in favor of the twin-turbo S55 mill from the M3 and M4.
One thing we’re not so sure about is how the M2 Competition will look. This is where these life-like renderings come in.
Created by artist Monholo Oumar, the car pictured is distinguishable from the current M2 thanks to a new carbon fiber front splitter, side skirt fins, a trunklid lip spoiler, revised rear diffuser and carbon fiber tailpipes. Carbon can also be found on the roof and the wing mirrors.
We won’t know how accurate these renderings are until the car’s debut next year but if they are reasonably accurate, we’ll be very pleased.