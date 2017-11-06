BMW M2 Competition To Become The New Standard

It is no secret that BMW is working on a couple variations of the popular M2. However, we’ve just heard that one of these models, the M2 CS, branded as the M2 Competition, will actually replace the entry-level model.
BMW Blog reports that the M2 as we know it will be retired in June 2018 to make way for the M2 Competition. Beyond spelling the end of BMW’s most affordable M model, this decision will also mean the 2-Series will no longer be available with the high-strung version of the 3.0-liter turbo N55 six-cylinder.
To give its souped-up 2-Series more performance, BMW will fit the S55 engine from the M3 and M4 into the new M2 Competition. Importantly, this powertrain will be slightly detuned to around 400 hp and 500 Nm of torque but thanks to the more compact size of the M2, acceleration, and handling could be on par with the M4.
The BMW M2 Competition isn’t the only new model set to adopt the M2 nameplate. In 2019, a hardcore, track-focused M2 GTS is expected to launch, powered by a 450 hp S55 engine and potentially limited to just 999 units worldwide.