BMW M2 CS Getting Ready To Fight Porsche Cayman GTS

BMW are sticking to their word to offer more CS models, and after unveiling the M4 CS and M3 CS earlier this year, they're now prepping a more aggressive M2.
Caught doing the rounds on the Nurburgring, the M2 CS keeps its mystery aura on, as while some suggest that it will serve as a successor to the current M2 that will be retired next summer, others say it will be offered as a limited edition alongside the 'regular' car.
Whatever the Germans have in store for the M2 CS, one thing seems certain: it will drop its current N55 engine in favor of the S55 unit that currently powers the M3 and M4. However, since retaining the same output as its larger siblings would bring it too close for BMW's comfort to them, the straight-six will be detuned, possibly to around 400hp and 500Nm (369lb-ft) of torque.
This will place the M2 CS slightly above the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS, which uses a turbocharged 2.5-liter flat-four that's good for 365PS (360hp) and 430Nm (317lb-ft) of torque.
An even more special, limited production version of the M2 is reportedly in the pipeline for 2019, and it is expected to adopt the GTS moniker, benefiting not only from a power bump, to around 450hp, but also from a series of weight saving measures and a new aero agenda.