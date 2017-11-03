BMW M3 CS Reportedly Debuting This Month

It has become a common practice for automakers to release limited edition versions of various cars as swan songs, and one of them is the BMW M3 CS.
Developed by the Bavarian brand as a four-door version of the already-unveiled BMW M4 CS, the saloon will reportedly debut sometime this month, according to BMWBlog, which are quoting an undisclosed source.
The four-door model will be the most powerful stock BMW M3 ever, and it shouldn't hold any surprises, as it's likely getting all the special extras of its Coupe sibling. These include the carbon fiber reinforced plastic-made front splitter, hood, roof, diffuser, and decklid spoiler, along with the same wheel pattern.
These visual tweaks won't only help set the new BMW M3 CS apart from the regular version, but they will also shave some weight.
Enthusiasts should also expect optional ceramic brakes, stiffer springs and dampers, and larger roll bars, in addition to the same 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six lump that powers the BMW M4 CS, whose output will remain unchanged, at 460PS (454hp) and 600Nm (443lb-ft) of torque.
Production will be limited, with the exact numbers to be announced, and pricing will exceed the €77,500 ($90,312) starting price of the base M3 in Germany.