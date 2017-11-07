BMW M3 CS Unveiled With 453 HP, 174 MPH Top Speed

Photo Gallery

BMW has taken the wraps off the all-new M3 CS.Designed to offer a blend of high performance and everyday practicality, the model features an upgraded 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder engine that develops 453 hp (337 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. This enables the special edition to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds before hitting a limited top speed of up to 174 mph (280 km/h).The performance changes don't stop under the hood as the M3 CS weighs approximately 110 lbs (50 kg) less than the standard model thanks to the extensive use of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic. The lightweight material is used on the hood and roof as well as "large sections of the body." This not only makes the M3 CS lighter but also reduces its center of gravity.Speaking of performance modifications, drivers will find an Adaptive M Suspension, an Active M Differential, and a dual-branch sports exhaust with four tailpipes. The model has been equipped with a new rear spoiler, an M4 GTS-sourced rear diffuser, and 19- / 20-inch forged alloy wheels that are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires.The unique styling continues in the cabin as designers installed two-tone Merino leather upholstery and Alcantara accents. Other highlights include a Harman Kardon audio system, special door sill plates, and an infotainment system with GPS navigation.Production will be limited to 1,200 units worldwide and approximately 550 vehicles are bound for the United States. There's no word on pricing but U.S. customers can place their orders in May.Developing ...