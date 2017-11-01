BMW M4 GTS On 6Sixty Wheels Looks The Same, But Different

6Sixty's latest wheel set is aimed at the BMW 4-Series, including the top-dog of the range, the M4 GTS.
Now, unless you're breathing BMW OEMs through your nostrils, then these rims probably nearly identical to the original ones. However, taking a closer look at them reveals that despite having an identical finish, they have a different pattern.
The UK-based aftermarket wheel maker calls them Emblem Mono Block, and offers them in a variety of colors, from 18- to 22-inches. The most affordable ones cost £3,649 ($4,807) per set, but choose the largest of the batch and they will set you back for at least £5,165 ($6,804), and that's before personalizing them.
These wheels won't make your BMW M4 GTS faster, but then again, the stock model comes with 500PS (493hp) and 600Nm (443lb-ft) of torque, which is more than enough to help it go from rest to 100km/h (62mph) in just 3.8sec, before topping out at 305km/h (190mph).
And if more power is what you're looking for, then perhaps you should turn your head towards some tuning companies, such as G-Power, which offers an upgrade that lifts the 3.0-liter straight-six engine's output to 615PS (606hp).