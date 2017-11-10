BMW M6 GT3 Evo Racing Package Will Cost You At Least $29,000
By Sergiu Tudose
|
|
Now that the M6 GT3 Evo package is ready for production, BMW Motorsport customer teams can finally start putting in their orders.
The package includes upgrades to the suspension, drivetrain, brakes and aerodynamics, and is said to ensure improved drivability while also boosting reliability.
"We are pleased to be able to offer our customer teams the announced Evo package for the BMW M6 GT3 with immediate effect. This will allow them to prepare their cars perfectly for the 2018 season," said BMW Motorsport boss, Jens Marquardt.
"Our engineers have optimized numerous areas of the BMW M6 GT3. They have ensured that the BMW M6 GT3 will be even easier to drive in the future, particularly for amateur/gentlemen drivers. In our opinion, this drivability, together with performance and durability, is the greatest asset for a customer racing car."
With the Evo package, BMW hopes to build on the M6 GT3's already successful career, in which it has managed multiple victories such as its triumph at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium last year.
The package is available in two variants, one priced at €24,900 (US$28,900), the other at €31,900 (US$37,100) excluding VAT.