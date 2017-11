BMW M6 GT3 Evo Racing Package Will Cost You At Least $29,000

Now that the M6 GT3 Evo package is ready for production, BMW Motorsport customer teams can finally start putting in their orders.The package includes upgrades to the suspension, drivetrain, brakes and aerodynamics, and is said to ensure improved drivability while also boosting reliability.said BMW Motorsport boss, Jens Marquardt.With the Evo package , BMW hopes to build on the M6 GT3's already successful career, in which it has managed multiple victories such as its triumph at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium last year.The package is available in two variants, one priced at €24,900 (US$28,900), the other at €31,900 (US$37,100) excluding VAT.