BMW Makes Some Bold Claims About The X2 In Their Latest Promo

It's a bit far-fetched to claim you can "be unique" by buying a mass produced vehicle such as the new X2, but that's BMW's message in the ad that follows.
Their TV commercial, which is shown here in the long version, makes several bold statements, and it even shows the brand's premium sub-compact crossover destroying a few scale model cubicles in the attempt to make itself more noticeable.
Unveiled nearly a month ago, the BMW X2 is a sportier take on the X1. Its exterior resembles that of a hatchback with a slightly increased ride height, and it follows on the footsteps of the coupe SUV niche of the larger X4 and X6.
Based on the X2 Concept that debuted last year, the production version will become available in several versions, with various equipment, from cloth upholstery to Dakota leather, and from gloss black accents to a panoramic glass roof. It also gets, depending on the specified trim, an 8.8-inch infotainment system, color head-up display, and LED interior lighting, in addition to various wheel sizes that range from 17- to 20-inch.
European customers will have to choose, at launch, from the 192 PS (189 HP) petrol and 190 PS (187 HP) and 231 PS (228 HP) diesels, whereas in the United States, it will be available as the xDrive28i that's powered by a 2.0-liter petrol engine that's good enough for 228 HP (231 PS).