BMW Puts 8-Series Concept In Front Of A Crowd, Perhaps For The Last Time

With the production-ready 8-Series Coupe coming out next year, it's possible this might be one of the last, if not the very last time BMW shows off their 8-Series Concept at a car show.
The car was initially introduced earlier this year at Villa d'Este, after which it also made an appearance at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. Now, with rumors of the production model debuting in Geneva next year, there wouldn't be much else to do for the 8-Series Concept, but retire to memory.
Reports also suggest that once BMW puts the 8-Series Coupe into production next year, the Convertible will follow in 2019.
Yet, seeing this car in concept form remains very intriguing. We know the wing mirrors aren't "keepers" and neither are those spectacular taillights or that futuristic steering wheel. However, the final product still manages to look genuinely sporty, despite all the camouflage.
Whether or not that's going to be enough to give the S-Class Coupe a proper run for its money, remains to be seen.