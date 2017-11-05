BMW Recalls 1.4 Million Vehicles In The U.S. Over Fire Issue

BMW has announced that it is recalling 1.4 million vehicles in the United States due to fire risks.
The German automaker has identified two possible causes of fires in many of its vehicles built between 2006 and 2011. The first cause is wiring in the air-conditioning system which can overheat. The second explanation behind fires involves a short circuit of the positive crankcase ventilation valve which could cause the PCV to melt and lead to a fire.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, vehicles impacted by the first issue are certain 2006-2011 323i, 325i, 325xi, 328i, 328xi, 330i, 330xi, 335i, 335xi and M3, 2007-2011 328i xDrive, 335i xDrive and 335is and 2009-2011 335d vehicles.
Meanwhile, those impacted by a potentially faulty PCV valve are certain 2008-2011 128i and 2007-2011 328i, 328xi, 328i xDrive, 525i, 525xi, 528i, 528xi, 530i, 530xi, X3 3.0si, X3 xDrive30i, X5 xDrive30i, Z4 3.0i, Z4 3.0si and Z4 sDrive30i vehicles.
Due to the risk of fire, BMW is encouraging owners of these vehicles to keep them parked outside at all times.