BMW's M SUVs Could Get Competition Package Variants

BMW isn’t opposed to offering a Competition Package for its M-branded SUV models, including the X5 M and X6 M.
During an interview with Auto Guide on the floor of the LA Auto Show, BMW M boss Frank van Meel said the popularity of Competition Package variants of other M models means the firm’s SUVs could get the same treatment.
“Well Competition is a strong growing market in demand, and that goes for every M. So that’s also a feature we’re going to use more often in the future. And that does not exclude SUVs,” van Meel said.
BMW first introduced its Competition Package to the previous-generation M5 and M6 a few years ago. Since then, both the BMW M3 and M4 have been offered in Competition Package guise and both models have proven popular.
If the company does decide to equip one of its M models with the same performance upgrades, it would likely do so on the next-generation X5, tipped to arrive in 2018. Like other Competition Package-equipped models, it could receive engine modifications, suspension tweaks, and new branding.