BMW's New C 400 X Has Only One Cylinder But Plenty Of Tech

BMW makes engines ranging from two cylinders all the way up to twelve. This latest addition to the lineup, however, has just one cylinder.
It's the new C 400 X, which joins the BMW Motorrad lineup as the smaller counterpart to the larger C 600 Sport and C 650 GT.
Unveiled at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, the C 400 X is a mid-size urban commuter scooter. At its heart sits a 350cc single-cylinder engine good for 34 horsepower and mated to a continuously variable transmission.
Don't let those humble specifications fool you, though: BMW has packed the C 400 X with modern technologies. It features electronic fuel injection, stability control, antilock brakes, and LED lighting.
Buyers will be able to specify fiber-optic daytime riding lights and a 6.5-inch color touchscreen display as well, and between Alpine White and metallic Zenith Blue paintjobs, with grey and black or red and black seats to give it a dynamic look.